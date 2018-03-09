Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series JX - Direct (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|139.97
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.01
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|111.19
|
|117.01
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series JX - Direct (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G)
|2101.68
|15.81
|6.89
|4.94
|5.12
|6.80
|SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G)
|1332.68
|-7.83
|-3.92
|-2.29
|1.81
|6.82
|HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G)
|1220.93
|16.54
|6.93
|4.94
|5.15
|6.81
|SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G)
|944.99
|-9.35
|-4.23
|-2.01
|2.00
|7.16
|HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G)
|922.97
|21.40
|6.02
|3.99
|4.38
|8.25
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|139.97 (28 Feb 14)
|Inception Date
|28 Jan 14
|Fund Manager
|Kaustubh Gupta
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com