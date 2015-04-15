JUST IN

DHFL Pramerica FMP - Sr.45-435Days (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 204.32
NAV 15 Apr 2015 10.36 0.01
(0.10%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 225.49
238.86

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.24 8.6 8.31 8.79 -
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of DHFL Pramerica FMP - Sr.45-435Days (Div-Q) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 204.32 (29 Feb 16)
Inception Date 30 Jan 14
Fund Manager Rakesh Suri

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.35 (Rs) 22-09-2014
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 19.83
Corporate Debts 41.29
Net CA & Others 24.87
ZCB 14.01
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,

Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.

Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100

Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com

Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com