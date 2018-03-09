JUST IN

Invesco India FMP - Sr.XXII - Plan H (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 150.87
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.98 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 197.25
207.75

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.38 6.77 6.45 7.19 8.15
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 150.87 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 31 Jan 14
Fund Manager Nitish Sikand

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.69
Certificate of Deposits 2.38
Corporate Debts 71.16
Net CA & Others 10.54
ZCB 15.23
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd,

3th Floor GYS Infinity Paranjpe 'B'
Scheme Subhash Road
Vile Parle(E) Mumbai 400 057.

Phone: 022 - 67310000 | Fax: 022 - 28371565

Email: mfservices@invesco.com

Website: www.invescomutualfund.com