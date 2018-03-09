JUST IN

UTI-Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 269.64
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.18 0.01
(0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 1214.04
1214.04
52-WEEk 990.52
1540.22

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.6 3.69 4.3 6.56 8.7
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 269.64 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 27 Jan 14
Fund Manager Sudhir Agarwal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Commercial Paper 1.99
Govt. Securities 3.52
NCD 62.53
Net CA & Others 31.94
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.98
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com