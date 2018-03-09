UTI-Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|UTI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|269.64
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.18
|0.01
(0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|1214.04
|
|1214.04
|52-WEEk
|990.52
|
|1540.22
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|269.64 (28 Feb 14)
|Inception Date
|27 Jan 14
|Fund Manager
|Sudhir Agarwal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com