Canara Robeco Savings Plus Fund (G)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 162.10
NAV 09 Mar 2018 27.04 0.01
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 856.19
856.19
52-WEEk 798.01
1083.47

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 12.32 6 5.43 6.58 7.71
Sensex -0.2 -1.81 4.73 16.35 16.42
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Competitors of Canara Robeco Savings Plus Fund (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 162.10 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 08 Feb 05
Fund Manager Suman Prasad

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.35
Certificate of Deposits 20.12
Commercial Paper 21.21
Corporate Debts 42.40
Net CA & Others 1.18
T Bills 8.74
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto 5.76
Banks 20.12
Cement 2.91
Finance 52.03
NA 16.27
Pharmaceuticals 2.91
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,

4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001

Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012

Email: crmf@canararobeco.com

Website: www.canararobeco.com