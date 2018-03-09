JUST IN

AXIS FTP - Series 52 - 428Days (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : AXIS Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 85.76
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.23 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 30.65
32.28

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.33 6.1 6.39 7.01 7.9
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of AXIS FTP - Series 52 - 428Days (Div-Q) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 85.76 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 05 Feb 14
Fund Manager Devang Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.20 (Rs) 26-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.23
Corporate Debts 60.50
Net CA & Others 4.49
T Bills 3.06
ZCB 30.72
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

AXIS Asset Management Co. LTd,

Axis House 1st Floor Bombay Dyeing
Mill Compound Pandurang
Budhkar Marg Worli Mumbai - 400025.

Phone: 022-24255100 | Fax: 022-43255199

Email: customerserivce@axismf.com

Website: www.axismf.com