ICICI Pru Capital Protection Oriented V-C Reg(G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Capital Protection
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 45.62
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.95 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 68.22
68.22
52-WEEk 64.75
68.77

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.59 5.94 6.24
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 45.62 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 04 Feb 14
Fund Manager Rahul Goswami

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.60
Certificate of Deposits 5.49
Equity 24.28
NCD 66.45
Net CA & Others 1.30
ZCB 1.87
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 4.91
Banks - Private Sector 7.51
Cement - North India 3.39
Cigarettes 2.23
Computers - Software - Large 2.86
NA 75.71
Personal Care - Indian 2.19
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 1.19
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Motherson Sumi 4.91
HDFC Bank 4.47
Shree Cement 3.39
ICICI Bank 3.04
HCL Technologies 2.86
ITC 2.23
Dabur India 2.19
Cipla 1.19
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com