Canara Robeco Emerging Equities (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 36.81
NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.57 0.01
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 3235.23
3235.23
52-WEEk 1642.66
3235.23

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.27 23.33 15.29
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.36 16.43
Nifty -1.05 -1.02 4.16 15.92 18.17

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 36.81 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Feb 05
Fund Manager Ravi Gopalakrishna

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.50 (Rs) 20-11-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.73
Equity 96.47
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.21
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.32
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.01
Automobiles - Tractors 0.91
Banks - Private Sector 4.21
Banks - Public Sector 1.12
Bearings 1.76
Castings & Forgings 1.12
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Bajaj Finserv 3.83
Reliance Inds. 3.63
ITC 2.99
Atul 2.90
Piramal Enterp. 2.63
Container Corpn. 2.55
Biocon 2.47
Britannia Inds. 2.35
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,

4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001

Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012

Email: crmf@canararobeco.com

Website: www.canararobeco.com