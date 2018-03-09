Sector Name Amount Auto Ancillaries 2.21 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.32 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.01 Automobiles - Tractors 0.91 Banks - Private Sector 4.21 Banks - Public Sector 1.12 Bearings 1.76 Castings & Forgings 1.12 › More