ICICI Pru FMP - Series 72 - 425Days Plan N-Dir(G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 203.62
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.88 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2.25
52.74

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.89 6.89 6.5 6.86 7.89
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of ICICI Pru FMP - Series 72 - 425Days Plan N-Dir(G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 203.62 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 07 Feb 14
Fund Manager Rahul Goswami

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 24.18
NCD 51.49
Net CA & Others 3.23
T Bills 21.10
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com