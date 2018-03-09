JUST IN

IDBI Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund-Dir (Div-A)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : IDBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 80.81
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.90 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 125.94
163.41

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 22.62 6.66 5.32 6.57 7.89
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 80.81 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 11 Feb 14
Fund Manager Bhupesh Kalyani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.14
NCD 97.05
Net CA & Others 2.80
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks 18.22
Cement 9.67
Construction 11.95
Finance 28.16
Finance - Development FIs 0.14
NA 2.80
Pharmaceuticals 10.32
Power 10.41
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDBI Asset Management Ltd,

5th Floor Mafatlal Centre
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400021

Phone: 022 - 66442800 | Fax: 022 - 66442801

Email: contactus@idbimutual.co.in

Website: www.idbimutual.co.in