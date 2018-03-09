JUST IN

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 302.95
NAV 09 Mar 2018 34.11 -0.12
(-0.35%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3583.12
4233.32

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.39 12.53 11.21
Sensex -0.17 -1.78 4.76 16.39 16.45
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 302.95 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 21 Feb 05
Fund Manager Sohini Andani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.50 (Rs) 25-06-2016
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.02
CBLO 3.73
Derivatives 0.47
Equity 96.31
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 4.38
Banks - Private Sector 4.77
Bearings 4.83
Cement - North India 0.64
Cement - South India 3.76
Chemicals 2.88
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 3.43
Construction 4.83
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Dixon Technolog. 4.45
Carborundum Uni. 4.38
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 4.09
The Ramco Cement 3.76
Sheela Foam 3.67
Manpasand Bever. 3.27
P I Inds. 2.98
Federal Bank 2.97
Fund DETAILS

