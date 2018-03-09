BNP Paribas Medium Term Income Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|193.99
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.72
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|408.82
|
|488.55
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|193.99 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|14 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Mayank Prakash
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
BNP Paribas Asset Management (India) Pvt L,
3rd Floor 1 North Avenue Maker
Maxity Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone: 022 - 3370 4000 | Fax: 022 - 3370 4294
Email: customercare@bnpparibasmf.in
Website: www.bnpparibasmf.in