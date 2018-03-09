JUST IN

BNP Paribas Medium Term Income Fund (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 193.99
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.72 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 408.82
488.55

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.2 1.7 1.51 5.71 7.11
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 193.99 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 14 Feb 14
Fund Manager Mayank Prakash

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 8.33
Corporate Debts 68.54
Govt. Securities 20.20
Net CA & Others 2.93
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

BNP Paribas Asset Management (India) Pvt L,

3rd Floor 1 North Avenue Maker
Maxity Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 022 - 3370 4000 | Fax: 022 - 3370 4294

Email: customercare@bnpparibasmf.in

Website: www.bnpparibasmf.in