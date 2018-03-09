IDFC All Seasons Bond Fund - Dir (Div-Q)
|Fund Class
|:
|Fund of Funds - Debt
|Fund House
|:
|IDFC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|10.40
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|12.49
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|158.20
|
|176.45
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fund of Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|10.40 (28 Feb 14)
|Inception Date
|05 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Harshal Joshi
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.09 (Rs) 21-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,
Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013
Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052
Email: investor@idfcmf.com
Website: www.idfcmf.com