Edelweiss Liquid Fund - Direct (Bonus)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 318.90
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1293.17 0.24
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 573.72
1514.61

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.12 6.32 6.65 6.76 7.16
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Edelweiss Liquid Fund - Direct (Bonus) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 318.90 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 05 Feb 14
Fund Manager Gautam Kaul

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 11.25
Certificate of Deposits 0.33
Commercial Paper 69.38
Corporate Debts 3.69
T Bills 14.78
ZCB 5.58
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 105.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd,

Edelwiess House
Off.C.S.T. Road
Kalina Mumbai - 400 098.

Phone: +91 022 40979900 | Fax: +91 022 40979878

Email: investor.amc@edelcap.com

Website: www.edelweissmf.com