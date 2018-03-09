JUST IN

SBI Treasury Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-W)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 19.72
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1013.84 0.27
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3293.85
5386.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 13.82 7.23 6.05 7.12 8.2
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of SBI Treasury Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 19.72 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 05 Feb 14
Fund Manager Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.36 (Rs) 01-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.02
Certificate of Deposits 14.57
Commercial Paper 31.69
Corporate Debts 57.53
PTC 1.00
T Bills 5.03
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto 7.93
Banks 19.82
Cement 3.76
Construction 3.24
Finance 52.10
Media & Entertainment 3.07
Minerals/Mining 1.23
NA 5.05
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com