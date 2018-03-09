SBI Treasury Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-W)
|Fund Class
|:
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Fund House
|:
|SBI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|19.72
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|1013.84
|0.27
(0.03%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|3293.85
|
|5386.44
Trailing Returns
Competitors of SBI Treasury Advantage Fund - Direct (Div-W) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others)
|21564.11
|13.38
|6.94
|5.42
|5.60
|6.95
|Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D)
|15075.43
|13.80
|7.09
|5.81
|5.90
|6.98
|Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D)
|11793.98
|15.01
|6.45
|4.75
|5.12
|6.65
|ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others)
|11288.08
|14.63
|7.87
|5.58
|5.63
|7.29
|UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi)
|10507.28
|11.42
|6.45
|5.88
|6.04
|6.99
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|19.72 (28 Feb 14)
|Inception Date
|05 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|1.36 (Rs) 01-03-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
SBI Funds Management Ltd,
9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.
Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663
Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com
Website: www.sbimf.com