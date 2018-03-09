DHFL Pramerica Medium Term Income Fund-Dir(G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|691.37
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.97
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|502.43
|
|785.00
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|691.37 (29 Feb 16)
|Inception Date
|18 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Puneet Pal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,
Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.
Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100
Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com
Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com