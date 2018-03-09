JUST IN

HDFC FMP - 793Days-Feb 2014(1)(XXIX) (Flexi)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 267.07
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.05 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 35.31
261.26

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 18.76 5.22 3.56 6.34 7.85
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of HDFC FMP - 793Days-Feb 2014(1)(XXIX) (Flexi) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 267.07 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 20 Feb 14
Fund Manager Anil Bamboli

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.25
Govt. Securities 16.96
NCD 76.69
Net CA & Others 4.10
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com