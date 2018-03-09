JUST IN

L&T Equity Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2624.31
NAV 09 Mar 2018 31.83 -0.12
(-0.38%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2724.37
2905.75

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.43 15.99 7.45
Sensex -0.18 -1.79 4.75 16.37 16.44
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.17

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2624.31 (30 Nov 12)
Inception Date 21 Mar 05
Fund Manager Soumendra Nath Lahir

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.50 (Rs) 15-01-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.98
Equity 98.81
Net CA & Others 0.14
Preference Shares 0.07
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.61
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.41
Banks - Private Sector 18.37
Banks - Public Sector 2.98
Cables - Power 1.38
Castings & Forgings 0.98
Cement - North India 2.40
Cement - South India 4.03
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Larsen & Toubro 4.96
HDFC Bank 4.91
H D F C 4.38
IndusInd Bank 4.25
ITC 3.92
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.34
ICICI Bank 3.05
The Ramco Cement 2.84
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com