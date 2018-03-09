JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series KH (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 253.74
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.82 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 270.82
285.17

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.36 6.86 6.54 7.17 8.03
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series KH (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 253.74 (28 Feb 14)
Inception Date 20 Feb 14
Fund Manager Kaustubh Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.14
Certificate of Deposits 14.38
Corporate Debts 38.98
Govt. Securities 16.55
Net CA & Others 5.69
ZCB 20.28
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.02
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com