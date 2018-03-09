ICICI Pru Interval VII - Annual Interval C -Reg(G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Interval Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|180.44
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.77
|0.01
(0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|56.65
|
|59.54
Trailing Returns
Competitors of ICICI Pru Interval VII - Annual Interval C -Reg(G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Reliance Yearly Interval Fund - Sr.1 (G)
|2045.25
|16.76
|6.49
|6.29
|6.35
|6.79
|Reliance Yearly Interval Fund - Sr.2 (G)
|686.34
|5.61
|5.51
|6.00
|6.20
|6.72
|Reliance Interval Fund - IV - Series 2 (G)
|128.02
|11.63
|7.82
|7.12
|6.96
|7.49
|Reliance Interval Fund - IV - Series 3 (G)
|73.75
|11.51
|7.33
|6.27
|6.23
|6.88
|ICICI Pru Interval VII - Annual Interval C -Dir(G)
|59.85
|6.23
|5.27
|6.04
|6.20
|6.74
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Interval Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|180.44 (28 Feb 14)
|Inception Date
|17 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Rohan Maru
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,
3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165
Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website: www.icicipruamc.com