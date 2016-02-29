ICICI Pru Interval VII - Annual Interval C -Reg(D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Interval Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|180.44
|NAV 29 Feb 2016
|10.87
|0.01
(0.09%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|56.65
|
|59.54
Trailing Returns
Competitors of ICICI Pru Interval VII - Annual Interval C -Reg(D) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Reliance Yearly Interval Fund - Sr.1 (D)
|2045.25
|16.76
|6.49
|6.28
|6.34
|6.78
|Reliance Yearly Interval Fund - Sr.2 (D)
|686.34
|5.49
|5.49
|5.99
|6.19
|6.72
|Reliance Interval Fund - IV - Series 2 (D)
|128.02
|11.63
|7.82
|7.12
|6.96
|7.49
|Reliance Interval Fund - IV - Series 3 (D)
|73.75
|11.51
|7.33
|6.27
|6.23
|6.88
|HDFC AIF - Series I - Plan A (Flexi)
|52.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Interval Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|180.44 (28 Feb 14)
|Inception Date
|17 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Rohan Maru
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.87 (Rs) 29-02-2016
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,
3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165
Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website: www.icicipruamc.com