Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|207.46 (31 Dec 16)
|Inception Date
|18 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Akhil Mittal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Tata Asset Management Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.
Email: kiran@tataamc.com
Website: www.tatamutualfund.com