JUST IN

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 207.46 (31 Dec 16)
Inception Date 18 Feb 14
Fund Manager Akhil Mittal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2016
Category Share (%)
Govt. Securities 0.03
NCD 79.67
Net CA & Others 5.18
Reverse Repo 0.13
ZCB 14.99
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2016
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com