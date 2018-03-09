JUST IN

Sundaram Select Micro Cap - Sr.IV - Direct (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 27.81
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.65 -0.02
(-0.14%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 48.42
59.11

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 9.02 28.98 12.51
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 27.81 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 19 Feb 14
Fund Manager S Krishnakumar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.50 (Rs) 03-10-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.14
Equity 97.36
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 4.91
Air-conditioners 6.73
Auto Ancillaries 5.34
Banks - Private Sector 2.58
Banks - Public Sector 0.93
Bearings 8.31
Cables - Power 0.11
Castings & Forgings 4.70
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
KSB Pumps 4.93
Timken India 4.91
Grindwell Norton 4.91
Johnson Con. Hit 4.30
Heidelberg Cem. 4.30
J K Cements 3.45
BASF India 3.43
NRB Bearings 3.40
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,

Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014

Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156

Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com

Website: www.sundarammutual.com