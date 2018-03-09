JUST IN

ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 3 - Direct (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 252.38
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.20 -0.04
(-0.36%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 66.92
66.92
52-WEEk 66.92
73.19

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.26 17.11 12.48
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 252.38 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 28 Feb 14
Fund Manager Sankaran Naren

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.75 (Rs) 01-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 14.58
Derivatives 3.57
Equity 80.41
Net CA & Others 4.13
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 3.21
Auto Ancillaries 1.97
Banks - Private Sector 6.58
Banks - Public Sector 9.31
Cement - South India 2.16
Chemicals 2.50
Cigarettes 4.95
Computers - Software - Large 2.47
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
St Bk of India 9.31
I O C L 7.16
Power Grid Corpn 6.64
NTPC 5.79
ITC 4.95
South Ind.Bank 4.64
S C I 4.28
Sun Pharma.Inds. 3.88
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com