HSBC Midcap Equity Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 177.71
NAV 09 Mar 2018 58.01 -0.47
(-0.80%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 429.86
657.73

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.99 23.3 14.39
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.07 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 177.71 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 13 Apr 05
Fund Manager Dhiraj Sachdev

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.98
Equity 98.13
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aquaculture 3.67
Automobiles - Tractors 3.16
Banks - Private Sector 1.36
Cables - Power 1.01
Cables - Telephone 1.16
Castings & Forgings 2.38
Cement - South India 4.59
Chemicals 9.58
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Indiabulls Hous. 4.76
Balaji Amines 4.66
Manappuram Fin. 4.17
Vinati Organics 4.10
Srikalahas. Pip. 3.94
Deccan Cements 3.94
G M D C 3.68
Apex Frozen 3.67
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in