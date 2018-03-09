JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Tax Plan (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 156.51
NAV 09 Mar 2018 91.48 -0.15
NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 682.60
682.60
52-WEEk 506.75
692.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 6.41 24.41 10.71
Category - - - 5.3 7.56
Sensex -0.38 -1.99 4.53 16.14 16.2
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.6 17.84

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 156.51 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 13 Feb 99
Fund Manager Ajay Garg

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 4.67 (Rs) 09-03-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.08
Equity 99.44
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 4.49
Auto Ancillaries 9.14
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.96
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.29
Banks - Private Sector 10.45
Cement - North India 2.62
Cigarettes 0.38
Computers - Software - Large 2.39
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Sundaram Clayton 7.23
Honeywell Auto 7.12
Gillette India 6.59
Reliance Inds. 5.33
Bayer Crop Sci. 5.03
Johnson Con. Hit 4.49
Pfizer 4.46
Glaxosmi. Pharma 4.18
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com