Kotak Medium Term Fund (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 114.33
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.28 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3701.32
4816.97

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 17.47 1.25 3.51 6.61 8.52
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 114.33 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 28 Feb 14
Fund Manager Deepak Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.09
Corporate Debts 93.69
Govt. Securities 0.31
Net CA & Others 3.36
ZCB 2.55
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com