Kotak Medium Term Fund - Direct (Div-A)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|114.33
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.86
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|3701.32
|
|4816.97
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|114.33 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|28 Feb 14
|Fund Manager
|Deepak Agrawal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,
27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455
Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website: www.kotakmutual.com