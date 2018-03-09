JUST IN

DHFL Pramerica FMP - Sr.58-762Days (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 81.29
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.28 0.01
(0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3.32
66.17

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.61 7.07 4.85 4.8 6.59
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of DHFL Pramerica FMP - Sr.58-762Days (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 81.29 (29 Feb 16)
Inception Date 10 Mar 14
Fund Manager Rakesh Suri

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 37.60
Govt. Securities 45.44
Net CA & Others 16.96
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,

Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.

Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100

Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com

Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com