IDBI Diversified Equity Fund (D)
|Equity - Diversified
|IDBI Mutual Fund
|25.95
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|17.01
|0.01
(0.06%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|394.45
|
|479.06
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|25.95 (30 Apr 14)
|Inception Date
|10 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Ashish Mishra
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|1.20 (Rs) 20-09-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
IDBI Asset Management Ltd,
5th Floor Mafatlal Centre
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400021
Phone: 022 - 66442800 | Fax: 022 - 66442801
Email: contactus@idbimutual.co.in
Website: www.idbimutual.co.in