IDBI Diversified Equity Fund - Direct (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : IDBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 25.95
NAV 09 Mar 2018 17.84 0.01
(0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 394.45
479.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.14 21.12 7.71
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 25.95 (30 Apr 14)
Inception Date 10 Mar 14
Fund Manager Ashish Mishra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.20 (Rs) 20-09-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.88
Equity 95.98
NCD 0.00
Net CA & Others 2.14
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.91
Auto Ancillaries 9.37
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 7.68
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.87
Banks - Private Sector 5.87
Bearings 3.43
Castings & Forgings 3.64
Cement - North India 3.38
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Hind. Unilever 4.52
Eicher Motors 4.16
Gillette India 4.13
WABCO India 3.89
PVR 3.69
Bharat Forge 3.64
Shree Cement 3.38
Abbott India 3.30
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDBI Asset Management Ltd,

5th Floor Mafatlal Centre
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400021

Phone: 022 - 66442800 | Fax: 022 - 66442801

Email: contactus@idbimutual.co.in

Website: www.idbimutual.co.in