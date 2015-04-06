JUST IN

SBI Debt Fund Series A - 11 (D)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 411.71
NAV 06 Apr 2015 10.44 0.01
(0.10%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 28.51
164.88

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 11.34 8.43 8.22 8.63 -
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of SBI Debt Fund Series A - 11 (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 411.71 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 10 Mar 14
Fund Manager Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.49 (Rs) 30-09-2014
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.40
Certificate of Deposits 19.26
Commercial Paper 18.55
T Bills 59.79
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com