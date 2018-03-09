JUST IN

Edelweiss FMP - Series 35 - Direct (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 104.05
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.43 0.01
(0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 106.16
111.72

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.49 6.88 5.86 7.14 8.49
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Edelweiss FMP - Series 35 - Direct (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 104.05 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 13 Mar 14
Fund Manager Gautam Kaul

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 10.83
Govt. Securities 4.53
NCD 61.12
Net CA & Others 3.92
ZCB 19.60
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd,

Edelwiess House
Off.C.S.T. Road
Kalina Mumbai - 400 098.

Phone: +91 022 40979900 | Fax: +91 022 40979878

Email: investor.amc@edelcap.com

Website: www.edelweissmf.com