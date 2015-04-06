JUST IN

Kotak FMP - Series 145 - 390 Days - Direct (D)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 529.70
NAV 06 Apr 2015 11.03 0.01
(0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 514.47
541.79

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.83 10.51 9.55 9.52 -
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Kotak FMP - Series 145 - 390 Days - Direct (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 529.70 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 06 Mar 14
Fund Manager Deepak Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Commercial Paper 0.91
Corporate Debts 60.49
Govt. Securities 10.00
Net CA & Others 6.20
Reverse Repo 2.08
ZCB 20.32
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com