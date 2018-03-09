JUST IN

L&T FMP - Series X - Plan R(386Days) (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 22.15
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.71 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2.89
3.04

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.6 6.28 6.34 7.02 8.04
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of L&T FMP - Series X - Plan R(386Days) (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 22.15 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 13 Mar 14
Fund Manager Shriram Ramanath

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 11.18
Corporate Debts 65.89
Net CA & Others 6.29
ZCB 16.64
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com