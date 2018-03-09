JUST IN

Tata FMP - Sr.46 - Scheme R (D)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 108.36
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.57 0.01
(0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 32.70
32.70
52-WEEk 30.66
32.70

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.53 6.91 6.62 7.32 8.09
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Tata FMP - Sr.46 - Scheme R (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D) 998.58 -428.18 -92.57 -26.13 -8.95 0.00
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 108.36 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 10 Mar 14
Fund Manager Akhil Mittal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.94 (Rs) 06-04-2015
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 3.79
Govt. Securities 7.80
NCD 65.77
Net CA & Others 6.73
Reverse Repo 0.29
ZCB 15.61
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.99
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com