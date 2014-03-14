IDFC FTP - Sr.79 (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Fund House
|:
|IDFC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|110.08
|NAV 14 Mar 2014
|10.00
|
(%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|36.89
|
|38.91
Trailing Returns
Competitors of IDFC FTP - Sr.79 (D) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (D)
|2101.68
|15.81
|6.89
|4.94
|5.12
|6.80
|SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (D)
|1332.68
|-7.83
|-3.92
|-2.29
|1.81
|6.82
|HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (D)
|1220.93
|16.54
|6.93
|4.94
|5.15
|6.81
|Reliance Fixed Horizon - XXVI - Sr.9 (D)
|998.58
|-428.18
|-92.57
|-26.13
|-8.95
|0.00
|SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (D)
|944.99
|-9.35
|-4.23
|-2.01
|2.00
|7.16
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|110.08 (31 Mar 14)
|Inception Date
|06 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Anupam Joshi
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,
Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013
Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052
Email: investor@idfcmf.com
Website: www.idfcmf.com