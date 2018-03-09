JUST IN

Kotak FMP - Series 146 - 388 Days - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 178.30
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.83 0.01
(0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 127.97
134.91

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.21 7.37 6.98 7.37 8.23
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of Kotak FMP - Series 146 - 388 Days - Regular (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 178.30 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 10 Mar 14
Fund Manager Deepak Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.45
Corporate Debts 43.34
Govt. Securities 15.61
Net CA & Others 6.72
Reverse Repo 9.71
ZCB 20.17
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com