Performance Chart

Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fixed Maturity Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|97.40 (30 Sep 15)
|Inception Date
|10 Mar 14
|Fund Manager
|Sunil Patil
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com