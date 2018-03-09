JUST IN

Kotak Classic Equity (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 81.35
NAV 09 Mar 2018 46.87 -0.03
(-0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 97.48
160.09

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.25 19.46 8.22
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.36 16.42
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.15 15.91 18.16

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 81.35 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Jun 05
Fund Manager Deepak Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 10.79
Derivatives - Index Future 0.57
Derivatives - Stock Future 11.57
Equity 75.14
Fixed Deposits 2.65
Preference Shares 0.12
Rights 0.06
Warrants 2.02
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.93
Auto Ancillaries 1.67
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.19
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.20
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.01
Banks - Private Sector 4.89
Banks - Public Sector 1.06
Breweries & Distilleries 0.72
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Reliance Inds. 5.58
Infosys 4.42
TCS 4.19
Maruti Suzuki 4.01
Hind. Unilever 3.92
Bharti Airtel 3.05
Hindalco Inds. 2.93
Power Grid Corpn 2.25
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com