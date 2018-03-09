JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL India GenNext Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 99.85
NAV 09 Mar 2018 76.45 -0.12
(-0.16%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 753.99
753.99
52-WEEk 548.02
759.17

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.37 18.95 11.79
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.06 -1.03 4.16 15.91 18.17

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 99.85 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Jun 05
Fund Manager Anil Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.68
Equity 93.30
Preference Shares 0.09
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.23
Auto Ancillaries 0.85
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.98
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.91
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.71
Banks - Private Sector 18.38
Breweries & Distilleries 3.30
Cement - North India 5.89
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.00
Maruti Suzuki 4.71
ICICI Bank 3.95
IndusInd Bank 3.37
Century Textiles 3.24
ITC 3.16
Eicher Motors 2.91
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.70
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com