Baroda Pioneer Liquid Fund - Reg (Div-D)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1540.22
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1006.06 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 8757.88
8757.88
52-WEEk 2821.55
8757.88

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.21 6.37 6.84 7.05 6.94
Sensex -0.09 -1.7 4.85 16.48 16.54
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.88 18.13

Competitors of Baroda Pioneer Liquid Fund - Reg (Div-D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1540.22 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Feb 02
Fund Manager Alok Sahoo

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.18 (Rs) 08-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 15.85
Certificate of Deposits 16.44
Commercial Paper 55.09
Fixed Deposits 6.68
Net CA & Others 0.33
T Bills 5.61
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Lt,

501 TITANIUM 5TH FLOOR
WESTERN EXPRESS HIGHWAY
GOREGAON (E) MUMBAI - 400063.

Phone: 022-30741000/022-42197999 | Fax: 022-30741001

Email: info@barodapioneer.in

Website: www.barodapioneer.in