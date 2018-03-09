JUST IN

Reliance Regular Savings Fund-Balanced (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 806.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 53.56 -0.06
(-0.11%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5129.72
11333.95

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.74 15.56 10.32
Sensex -0.09 -1.71 4.84 16.48 16.54
Nifty -1.08 -1.05 4.13 15.89 18.14

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 806.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 Jun 05
Fund Manager Amit Tripathy

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.79
Commercial Paper 1.09
Derivatives 0.28
Equity 71.56
Govt. Securities 0.01
NCD 26.35
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.38
Auto Ancillaries 2.59
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.33
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.25
Banks - Private Sector 16.74
Banks - Public Sector 1.77
Cement - North India 0.19
Cement - South India 0.73
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.55
Grasim Inds 5.56
Infosys 4.37
ICICI Bank 4.09
Bharat Financial 3.27
Larsen & Toubro 3.20
H D F C 2.61
Reliance Inds. 2.38
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com