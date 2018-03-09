JUST IN

Reliance Regular Savings Fund - Debt (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3127.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.98 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 8992.96
10229.32

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 19.17 3.7 4.16 6.65 8.27
Sensex -0.09 -1.7 4.84 16.48 16.54
Nifty -1.08 -1.05 4.13 15.89 18.14

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3127.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 Jun 05
Fund Manager Prashant Pimple

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
NCD 0.97
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 0.97
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com