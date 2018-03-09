JUST IN

Reliance Regular Savings Fund - Equity (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3392.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 71.46 -0.26
(-0.36%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2991.19
3519.87

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.88 21.35 9.92
Sensex -0.15 -1.77 4.78 16.4 16.47
Nifty -1.09 -1.05 4.13 15.88 18.14

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3392.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 Jun 05
Fund Manager Samir Rachh

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.77
Certificate of Deposits 2.80
Equity 96.83
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.76
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.60
Banks - Private Sector 9.44
Banks - Public Sector 7.18
Cement - South India 2.19
Chemicals 1.52
Computers - Software - Large 5.05
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Honeywell Auto 8.69
Bombay Burmah 5.98
HDFC Bank 5.16
Larsen & Toubro 3.75
Phoenix Mills 3.56
St Bk of India 3.52
TI Financial 2.93
HCL Technologies 2.92
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com