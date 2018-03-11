JUST IN

Reliance Liquidity Fund (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 7827.00
NAV 11 Mar 2018 2593.38 0.47
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3629.86
6192.46

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 6.88 6.13 6.39 6.59 7.38
Sensex -0.08 -1.69 4.85 16.49 16.55
Nifty -1.08 -1.05 4.13 15.88 18.14

Competitors of Reliance Liquidity Fund (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 7827.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Jun 05
Fund Manager Amit Tripathy

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.01
CBLO 0.01
Certificate of Deposits 26.66
Commercial Paper 58.08
NCD 6.88
T Bills 15.36
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 107.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com