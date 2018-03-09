JUST IN

CPSE ETF

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2329.29
NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.79 0.05
(0.17%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 4962.54
4962.54
52-WEEk 4962.54
7732.53

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.67 3.82 5.52
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options ETFs
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2329.29 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 15 Mar 17
Fund Manager Payal Kaipunjal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.59
Equity 99.87
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Electronics - Components 5.50
Engineering - Turnkey Services 2.28
Finance - Term-Lending Institutions 9.56
Mining / Minerals / Metals 18.25
Miscellaneous 19.80
NA 0.59
Oil Drilling / Allied Services 26.96
Refineries 17.52
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
O N G C 24.08
Coal India 18.25
I O C L 17.52
GAIL (India) 13.32
Container Corpn. 6.48
Bharat Electron 5.50
Rural Elec.Corp. 5.29
Power Fin.Corpn. 4.27
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com