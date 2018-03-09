JUST IN

IDFC FTP - Sr.88 (G)

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 152.33
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.65 0.01
(0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 55.00
58.07

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 9.62 6.36 5.69 6.72 7.88
Sensex 0.51 -1.12 5.47 17.18 17.24
Nifty -0.35 -0.32 4.9 16.74 19.01

Competitors of IDFC FTP - Sr.88 (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC FMP - 1114Days-Mar 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 2101.68 15.81 6.89 4.94 5.12 6.80
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XIX (G) 1332.68 -7.83 -3.92 -2.29 1.81 6.82
HDFC FMP - 1167Days-Jan 2016(1)(XXXV) (G) 1220.93 16.54 6.93 4.94 5.15 6.81
SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XVIII (G) 944.99 -9.35 -4.23 -2.01 2.00 7.16
HDFC FMP - 1309Days-Sep2016(1)(XXXVII) (G) 922.97 21.40 6.02 3.99 4.38 8.25
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fixed Maturity Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 152.33 (31 Mar 14)
Inception Date 19 Mar 14
Fund Manager Anupam Joshi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.07
NCD 75.02
Net CA & Others 6.77
ZCB 15.14
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052

Email: investor@idfcmf.com

Website: www.idfcmf.com