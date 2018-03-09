JUST IN

UTI-Opportunities Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1587.40
NAV 09 Mar 2018 57.29 -0.13
(-0.23%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 4141.68
4478.69

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.59 14.31 4.15
Sensex -0.09 -1.7 4.85 16.48 16.55
Nifty -1.09 -1.06 4.12 15.88 18.13

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1587.40 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Jun 05
Fund Manager Vetri Subramaniam

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 97.38
Fixed Deposits 0.72
Net CA & Others 1.91
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.28
Auto Ancillaries 0.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.85
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.68
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7.06
Banks - Private Sector 24.12
Banks - Public Sector 0.56
Castings & Forgings 1.26
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.94
Infosys 6.62
IndusInd Bank 6.30
ICICI Bank 5.45
Maruti Suzuki 5.42
M & M Fin. Serv. 5.11
TCS 4.28
GAIL (India) 3.63
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com