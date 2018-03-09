JUST IN

SBI Magnum Comma Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 620.81
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.32 -0.20
(-0.75%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 297.41
373.01

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.24 16.5 16.43
Sensex -0.16 -1.77 4.77 16.4 16.46
Nifty -1.08 -1.05 4.13 15.88 18.14

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 620.81 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Jun 05
Fund Manager Richard D'souza

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 3.00 (Rs) 10-03-2010
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.11
CBLO 4.48
Equity 97.85
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 5.87
Cement - North India 2.55
Cement - South India 3.93
Cement Products 0.42
Chemicals 6.59
Dyes And Pigments 2.27
Food - Processing - Indian 6.18
Mining / Minerals / Metals 7.00
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Reliance Inds. 8.15
Camlin Fine 6.59
O N G C 6.38
Hindalco Inds. 5.87
Godrej Agrovet 4.62
Tata Steel 4.61
Jindal Steel 4.40
Indraprastha Gas 4.28
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com